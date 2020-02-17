Disney Debuts Teaser Trailer for “Upside-Down Magic”

Disney Channel has shared the teaser and logo for the next Disney Channel Original Movie, Upside-Down Magic.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel released a teaser trailer for their next DCOM, Upside-Down Magic .

. The trailer shows a magical forest with an invisible being moving through it and a child giggling before the logo appears.

A release date has yet to be announced, but the trailer says the film is coming this summer.

Disney first acquired the rights to the children’s book of the same name in 2015, originally planned as a TV series. Click here

Last August, Disney announced that the production was now going to be a movie and gave a cast announcement

Upside-Down Magic is written by Nick Pustay ( Ramona and Beezus ) and Josh Cagan ( Kim Possible ) with Suzanne Farwell ( The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give ) and Susan Cartsonis ( Descendants 3 , The Duff) executive producing.

is written by Nick Pustay ( ) and Josh Cagan ( ) with Suzanne Farwell ( ) and Susan Cartsonis ( , The Duff) executive producing. Joe Nussbaum (Just Add Magic, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), will also executive produce as well as direct.

Upside Down Magic Cast:

Izabela Rose

Siena Agudong (No Good Nick)

Vicki Lewis ( Finding Nemo

Kyle Howard (My Boys)

Elie Samouhi ( Bizaardvark

Alison Fernandez (Once Upon a Time)

Max Torina ( Raven’s Home

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Prince of Peoria)

Elaine Kao (American Koko)

Yasmeen Fletcher ( Andi Mack

Amitai Marmorstein (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency)

Callum Seagram Airlie (When Calls the Heart)

