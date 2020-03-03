Disney Parks PEZ Dispensers, New Monorail PEZ Dispenser Holder Now Available at Disneyland

Last month, new Disney Parks PEZ dispensers debuted in Walt Disney World. Now, guests on the west coast can pick up the same dispensers in Disneyland as well as a new Monorail PEZ dispenser holder.

For $14.99, guests can pick up this new Monorail PEZ dispenser holder now in Disneyland.

The impressive new piece can hold up to eight PEZ dispensers at one time.

The PEZ dispensers and candy are not included with the new Monorail.

In addition to the new holder, the same Disney Parks PEZ dispensers found at Walt Disney World can now be found in Disneyland as well.

This first wave of dispensers includes: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Sheriff Woody Buzz Lightyear Alien Slinky Dog

The PEZ dispensers can be found in select locations throughout the resort and each retails for $4.79.

