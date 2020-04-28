Learn How to Draw Spider-Man as He Will Appear in Avengers Campus in New Disney Parks Video

With great talent, comes great responsibility… to teach everyone how to draw their favorite wall-crawler. That’s exactly what artist Brian Crosby is doing in the latest video from Disney Parks. With the video below, you can lear exactly how to draw Spider-Man as he will appear in Avengers Campus when the new land opens in Disney Parks around the world.

Crosby, the Creative Director, Themed Entertainment from Marvel

Spidey’s sporting his all-new WEB suit, designed by Ryan Meinerding, VP, Creative Director/Production Illustrator from Marvel Studios, which guests will soon see when Avengers Campus opens in Disney California Adventure Disneyland Resort

