Avengers Virtually Reassemble During the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

by | May 4, 2020 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Avengers Assemble! Again! The six actors who played the six original Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe virtually got together to share a message with fans watching the Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend. Watch their message in Nickelodeon’s tweet below:

  • Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. reunited via to video to share a message of hope during this difficult time.
  • The group discussed the importance of being “stronger together” and explained that we’ll all get through this – whatever it takes.
  • The group of our favorite heroes actually had reason to celebrate, as Avengers: Endgame took home the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie.
  • The group of heroes signed off, very fittingly, with “I love you 3000.”
  • You can watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ now.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • The Marvel Universe is loaded with all kinds of powerful villains, but sometimes a resourceful crime boss can be just as dangerous as a super-powered menace. That’s the case when it comes to the Kingpin, the notorious baddie with a grudge against heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil. A new Marvel Legends Series figure of the villain from Hasbro is now available for pre-order.
  • Marvel will be resuming Wednesday releases for new comics and collections starting on May 27th, and will include highly anticipated issues for Empyre, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men titles, Strange Academy, and more.
  • Quality jewelry designer GLD has announced a new collection is coming soon featuring Marvel heroes and villains. The GLD x MARVEL collection consists of stunning pendants styled after the iconic characters from Marvel Entertainment and will launch in May 2020.
  • Marvel Entertainment announced today the launch of a brand-new digital series, Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer, a six-episode weekly series celebrating your favorite comics and the community around them. Check out Mack’s review of the first episode.
 
 
