Avengers Virtually Reassemble During the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

Avengers Assemble! Again! The six actors who played the six original Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe virtually got together to share a message with fans watching the Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend. Watch their message in Nickelodeon’s tweet below:
did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020
- Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. reunited via to video to share a message of hope during this difficult time.
- The group discussed the importance of being “stronger together” and explained that we’ll all get through this – whatever it takes.
- The group of our favorite heroes actually had reason to celebrate, as Avengers: Endgame took home the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie.
- The group of heroes signed off, very fittingly, with “I love you 3000.”
- You can watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ now.
