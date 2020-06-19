Photos – New Disney-Themed Face Masks Available at Disney Springs

Guests looking to add a little Disney flair to their look will be happy to find these new character-inspired face masks at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs.
- Disney Cloth Face Masks are now available (while supplies last) at the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- The masks are limited to four per guest, and can be retrieved by asking a cast member for assistance.
- The masks are designed to look like the lower half of popular character’s faces, including Mickey Mouse, Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and Marie (The Aristocats).
- The masks are available for $6 each or 4 for $20.
- In April, ShopDisney released similar face masks that were available for purchase exclusively on the website.
- Disney Springs requires (as will the rest of Walt Disney World as it reopens) face coverings for all guests over the age of 3, Cast Members and operating participant employees while at Disney Springs. Guests must have the covering over their nose and mouth. This requirement is not applied while sitting at a dining table.
