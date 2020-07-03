Splitsville Luxury Lanes to Reopen at Disney Springs on July 10

Get ready to know some pins down as Splitsville at Disney Springs prepares to reopen. The bowling and entertainment complex is scheduled to open its doors on July 10th at 4:00pm
What’s happening:
- Disney Springs has announced on Twitter that Splitsville Luxury Lanes will be reopening on July 10th at 4pm.
This just in—@SplitsvilleORL is ready to welcome you back on July 10 at 4 p.m. with updated health and safety measures! 🎳 🍔 #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/qLZzSa5JpQ
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) July 3, 2020
- Located on the West Side of Disney Springs near Jaleo and AMC Theatres, Splitsville is an entertainment complex complete with a restaurant and most importantly, bowling lanes.
- Upon reopening next week, they will be requiring guests and employees to follow new safety measures that are in line with local government and health department guidelines.
- In a separate tweet, Spitsville says: “We've taken great measures to ensure your safety. Socially distanced tables, virtual menus, masks & increased sanitizing protocols for all surfaces.”
- Disney Springs has been in a phased reopening since May 20th and has gradually opened more locations. While still operating with limited hours there are more than 100 retail and restaurant offerings available to guests.
- For more information on which stores and restaurants are open, please check out our sortable guide.
- Protect yourself and others with Disney character face masks—now available for purchase at Marketplace Co-Op.
- Two new sweet shops are set to debut at Disney Springs later this year: Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew and Gideon’s Bakehouse which is home to giant ½ pound cookies!
- Cast Members have made their way back to Walt Disney World Parks and a new video shows how happy everyone is to return to work.