Splitsville Luxury Lanes to Reopen at Disney Springs on July 10

Get ready to know some pins down as Splitsville at Disney Springs prepares to reopen. The bowling and entertainment complex is scheduled to open its doors on July 10th at 4:00pm

This just in—@SplitsvilleORL is ready to welcome you back on July 10 at 4 p.m. with updated health and safety measures! 🎳 🍔 #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/qLZzSa5JpQ — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) July 3, 2020

Located on the West Side of Disney Springs near Jaleo and AMC Theatres, Splitsville is an entertainment complex complete with a restaurant and most importantly, bowling lanes.

Upon reopening next week, they will be requiring guests and employees to follow new safety measures that are in line with local government and health department guidelines.

