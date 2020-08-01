Universal Orlando Offers New Florida Resident Ticket Deal Including Park Access Through December 24

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a new special ticket deal for Florida residents. With the purchase of a one day, two park ticket, Florida residents can get access to both parks each day between now and December 24.
- For the price of $164, Florida residents can get access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure each day between now and December 24.
- In order to take advantage of this special offer, tickets must be purchased by September 30, 2020.
- Tickets can be used on non-consecutive days with no blockout dates.
- Valid Florida photo ID is required at time of purchase to take advantage of this deal.
- Excludes separately ticketed events.
- This ticket also includes admission to select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk.
