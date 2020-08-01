Universal Orlando Offers New Florida Resident Ticket Deal Including Park Access Through December 24

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a new special ticket deal for Florida residents. With the purchase of a one day, two park ticket, Florida residents can get access to both parks each day between now and December 24.

For the price of $164, Florida residents can get access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure each day between now and December 24.

In order to take advantage of this special offer, tickets must be purchased by September 30, 2020.

Tickets can be used on non-consecutive days with no blockout dates.

Valid Florida photo ID is required at time of purchase to take advantage of this deal.

Excludes separately ticketed events.

This ticket also includes admission to select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk.

More Universal Orlando news: