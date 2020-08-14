Watch the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Cast’s Emotional Reaction to Their Final Table Read

After a seven-year run on ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has finally come to an end. While the emotional finale aired on Wednesday, Marvel released a video today of the show’s cast during their final table read and their even more emotional reactions.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT YET SEEN THE SERIES FINALE OF MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D!

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. began its run in 2013 and has since run for 136 episodes before ending on Wednesday.

Check out Mack's recaps for both episodes in the two-part series finale: "The End is at Hand" "What We're Fighting For"

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starred: Clark Gregg Chloe Bennet Ming-Na Wen Elizabeth Henstridge Iain De Caestecker Henry Simmons Natalia Cordova-Buckley Jeff Ward

