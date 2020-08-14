Watch the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Cast’s Emotional Reaction to Their Final Table Read

After a seven-year run on ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has finally come to an end. While the emotional finale aired on Wednesday, Marvel released a video today of the show’s cast during their final table read and their even more emotional reactions.
SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT YET SEEN THE SERIES FINALE OF MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D!
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. began its run in 2013 and has since run for 136 episodes before ending on Wednesday.
- Check out Mack’s recaps for both episodes in the two-part series finale:
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starred:
- Clark Gregg
- Chloe Bennet
- Ming-Na Wen
- Elizabeth Henstridge
- Iain De Caestecker
- Henry Simmons
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley
- Jeff Ward
