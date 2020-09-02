Marvel Comics Releases Trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man” #850 Featuring Green Goblin

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for a landmark issue of The Amazing Spider-Man #850 which includes the return of the Green Goblin and finds him teaming up with some powerful allies to stop him.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #850 , a landmark issue of the comic series that features the return of the Green Goblin.

, a landmark issue of the comic series that features the return of the Green Goblin. Writer Nick Spencers is joined by artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley in what Marvel describes as a “Monumental issue.”

The trailer includes never-before-seen artwork of Spidey’s upcoming encounter with his most famous foe.

The cover artwork below is by Ryan Ottley.

The Amazing Spider-Man #850 hits stands on September 30th.

What They’re Saying:

Editor Nick Lowe: “In the spirit of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN milestone issues past, we are giving you an issue you will not forget. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 gave you ‘Spider-Man No More’, #300 gave you Venom, #700 gave you Superior Spider-Man and #800 gave you the Red Goblin. Nick Spencer and our legendary AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos & Mark Bagley bring back the Green Goblin for a brutal story that tops them all! And as if THAT giant-sized story wasn’t enough, we have a trio of stories by Spidey legends of past, present and future to drive home that Spider-Man is the greatest character in all of fiction!”

