Marvel Comics Releases Trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man” #850 Featuring Green Goblin

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for a landmark issue of The Amazing Spider-Man #850 which includes the return of the Green Goblin and finds him teaming up with some powerful allies to stop him.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics just shared a trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man #850, a landmark issue of the comic series that features the return of the Green Goblin.
- Writer Nick Spencers is joined by artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley in what Marvel describes as a “Monumental issue.”
- The trailer includes never-before-seen artwork of Spidey’s upcoming encounter with his most famous foe.
- The cover artwork below is by Ryan Ottley.
- The Amazing Spider-Man #850 hits stands on September 30th.
What They’re Saying:
- Editor Nick Lowe: “In the spirit of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN milestone issues past, we are giving you an issue you will not forget. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 gave you ‘Spider-Man No More’, #300 gave you Venom, #700 gave you Superior Spider-Man and #800 gave you the Red Goblin. Nick Spencer and our legendary AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos & Mark Bagley bring back the Green Goblin for a brutal story that tops them all! And as if THAT giant-sized story wasn’t enough, we have a trio of stories by Spidey legends of past, present and future to drive home that Spider-Man is the greatest character in all of fiction!”
