Disney Cruise Line Extends Sailing Suspensions Into December

Disney Cruise Line has announced that new sailings will continue to be suspended into December, with different end dates for ships in the Disney fleet.
What’s Happening:
- In early August, Disney Cruise Line suspended sailings through a variety of dates in November.
- Awaiting direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney Cruise Line has decided to extend their sailing suspension for the following ships until the following dates:
- Disney Fantasy through December 6th.
- Disney Dream and Disney Wonder through December 11th.
- Disney Magic through December 12th.
- Disney Cruise Line continues to refine their health and safety protocols in preparation for their future return to service.
- In the past, Disney has offered future cruise credits for Guests who choose to rebook rather than receive a full refund when they’ve already paid in full, which is likely what travelers can expect who are affected by this new extension.
- Guests and travel agents should receive emails with full details when Disney is able to send them.
