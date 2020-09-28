Mickey and Friends Prepare to Welcome Guest Back to Hong Kong Disneyland in Cute New Video

Mickey and friends are eager to have guests return to Hong Kong Disneyland and they’ve been busy getting the hotels ready. A new video shows the beloved characters putting together some “welcome back” goodies in anticipation of visitors.

What’s Happening:

On September 25th, Hong Kong Disneyland re-reopened to guests

To celebrate that the resort is back up and running, Hong Kong Disney Resort shared a cute video on YouTube featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy.

The quartet is excitedly preparing a “welcome back” gift basket for some future visitors to the Disneyland Hotel. Take a look:

Guests visiting the resort will have to adhere to the enhanced health and safety guidelines which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

