Mickey and Friends Prepare to Welcome Guest Back to Hong Kong Disneyland in Cute New Video

Mickey and friends are eager to have guests return to Hong Kong Disneyland and they’ve been busy getting the hotels ready. A new video shows the beloved characters putting together some “welcome back” goodies in anticipation of visitors.
What’s Happening:
- On September 25th, Hong Kong Disneyland re-reopened to guests and is now operating on a five day schedule.
- To celebrate that the resort is back up and running, Hong Kong Disney Resort shared a cute video on YouTube featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy.
- The quartet is excitedly preparing a “welcome back” gift basket for some future visitors to the Disneyland Hotel. Take a look:
- Guests visiting the resort will have to adhere to the enhanced health and safety guidelines which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
ICYMI:
- After closing in March, the Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18th, but closed again on July 15th.
- Take a spin on Mystic Manor—Hong Kong’s version of the Haunted Mansion—in Disney’s Ride & Learn video series.
- Disney’s option to purchase a plot of land adjacent to Hong Kong Disneyland is about to expire and will not be extended by the local government, according to Reuters.
- In celebration of the park's 15th anniversary, Hong Kong Disneyland unveiled the newly completed Castle of Magical Dreams, one of several projects underway at the resort.