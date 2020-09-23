Hong Kong Government Won’t Extend Disney’s Option to Develop Land Around Hong Kong Disneyland, Expires September 25th

Disney’s option to purchase a plot of land adjacent to Hong Kong Disneyland is about to expire and will not be extended by the local government, according to Reuters.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company had a twenty-year option to purchase land adjacent to the location of Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney had not yet made a decision to use the land, which was earmarked for a second phase expansion of the resort, and amidst public protests and changing local leadership, their option to develop the land will not be extended.

Hong Kong Disneyland is not solely owned by Disney, with Hong Kong International Theme Parks Ltd., a government controlled agency, owning 52% of the resort.

Despite not using the adjacent land, Disney has expanded the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort over the years, investing HK$3.63 billion (US$465 million) with additions like Toy Story Land, Mystic Manor Marvel attractions recently completed castle upgrade

A Frozen attraction

When Hong Kong Disneyland opened in 2005, it was hoped that the theme park would help boost tourism following a huge slowdown in 2003 with the outbreak of SARS.

Hong Kong Disneyland has largely been an unprofitable venture for Disney, losing money until 2012 and only remaining profitable through 2015, when it dropped again.

The government’s website states that they will focus on the development and expansion of the existing resort rather than a geographic expansion.

Local activists have asked for public housing to be built on the adjacent land, which was most recently used as a quarantine center for the pandemic while the park was closed.

Hong Kong Disneyland Park will reopen for a second time on September 25th closing again in mid-July

In a statement, a Disney representative expressed their disappointment with the Hong Kong government’s decision while reaffirming their commitment to investing in the resort in the future.