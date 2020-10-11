Cinderella Castle Lights Up in Purple and Gold to Celebrate Lakers’ NBA Championship

The Lakers have won the 2020 NBA Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World. To celebrate, Walt Disney World lit up Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom in Lakers purple and gold, commemorating the championship and the NBA’s successful completion of their season.

The completion of the season marked a remarkable collaboration between the NBA and Walt Disney World Cast Members.

In July, the NBA resumed its season with 22 teams competing for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

After 3 months and 205 total games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the NBA Finals concluded tonight.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: