Photos – Magic Kingdom Toll Plaza Undergoes New Paint Job Ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th

Walt Disney World is undergoing a great deal of changes as the resort prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2021. New attractions, construction projects and some more general sprucing up can be seen in all four parks. Among those projects is a new paint job on the Magic Kingdom toll plaza.

The new paint job can be seen on the left side of the plaza in the image above.

The royal blue gives way to a darker blue, mimicking the new paint job on Cinderella Castle inside the park.

Our second photo takes a closer look at the new colors on the toll plaza.

For more information on Walt Disney World and the ongoing projects around the resort, check out our Walt Disney World guide page

