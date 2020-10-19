Governor Gavin Newsom States Theme Park Reopening Guidelines Will be Announced Tomorrow, October 20th

In a COVID-19 and Wildfire Update that primarily focused on vaccination implementation when that time comes, California Governor Newsom announced that tomorrow new guidelines for industries, including theme and amusement parks, would be announced.

What’s Happening:

In today’s update that focuses on the state’s current COVID-19 situation and wildfire conditions, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that tomorrow, Dr. Gahley will release the long-awaited theme park guidelines so that parks like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm and even smaller parks around that state can finally reopen.

While warning that the state is now entering the winter season, a time in which families and groups gather together inside, he stated this is part of the reason that the state has been “stubborn” about some industries (theme parks) in the state to receive reopening guidelines.

Newsom also stated that they were going to “break up the theme parks” specifying that it’s not just one or two brands that want to open, and recognized small parks are part of the industry as well.

What They’re Saying: