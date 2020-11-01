Universal Studios Florida Surprises Halloween Guests With “Beetlejuice” Haunted House Experience

by | Nov 1, 2020 6:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Universal Studios Florida presented park guests with an unadvertised Halloween surprise over the weekend, adding a third Halloween Horror Nights-esque Haunted House experience to day guests visiting the park themed to the movie, Beetlejuice.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this year, quite literally while work was still being done on the elaborately themed “houses” of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The timing of the announcement was so late compared to the actual start date of the event, that the Halloween Horror Nights fan community (and the social media that they’re active on) was quick to point out that the construction of this year’s offerings should be nearly completed, if they weren’t already.
  • Widely speculated, but never quite confirmed, was a Halloween Horror Nights House themed to the popular film, Beetlejuice.
  • Just before the event cancellation, Universal Studios Florida opened up the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and then later announced that they would be opening two Haunted House Experiences to guests visiting the park during the day over the Halloween Season, Universal Monsters: Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.
  • Thanks to an expansion of the aforementioned tribute store with a room dedicated to Beetlejuice, it was all but confirmed that there was a house themed to the “Ghost with the Most” intended for this year’s event. But was it finished? If it was, is it just sitting in one of the soundstages or one of the other buildings that are used for the event?
  • The answer was confirmed this weekend, as Universal Orlando surprised park guests by opening the portal to the Beetlejuice Haunted House Experience near the back of Kidzone for two days only.
  • The experience was intended as a surprise and was not advertised in any way other than in the park, but once word got out, fans descended on the park grabbing up the virtual queue passes which were the only way park guests would be able to experience the Haunted House. The house had limited hours and there was no standby queue offered, and no Express access.

  • The house was remarkably well themed and fans of the film would be very impressed. If you weren’t lucky enough to get to the park over the weekend (or snag a virtual queue pass), don’t worry JUST yet…
  • In the waiting room scene of the house, themed around the one in the film that the Maitlands wait for their case worker, Juno, was an ominous sign near the reception desk that isn’t in the movie, and it read “Will Return in 364 Days.”
  • Could this be a sign that Beetlejuice himself will return for next year’s event? Days before the surprise opening of the Haunted House, Universal Orlando dropped a sneak peek at next year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. Could this whole thing just be another sneak peek at what Universal is saying will be their biggest Halloween Horror Nights event ever? We’ll find out in 2021.
1 of 4

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed