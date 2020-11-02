Marvel Shares Sneak Peek of Upcoming Second Season of “Marvel’s Storyboards”

Marvel shared a sneak peek at the upcoming second season of their YouTube series Marvel’s Storyboards, featuring Marvel executive VP, creative director Joe Quesada and a brand new slate of guests.

In Marvel’s Storyboards , Quesada chats with Marvel fans form all different walks of life and explores their history with Marvel while also stepping into their world a bit.

The video begins with a look back at some of the most surprising moments from season one, including bits and pieces of interviews with guests like Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Bobby Lopez, Johnny Weir and more.

The lineup of guests who will be featured on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards , include: Sasheer Zamata ( SNL ) Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer) Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets) Gillian Jacobs ( Community, Love ) Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue) Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)

The sneak peek features clips from Quesada's experiences with each of those six guests.

While we do not currently have an exact premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s Storyboards, we do know it will be coming soon to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel

