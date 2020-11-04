Hulu’s “Castle Rock” Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Hulu will no longer be taking us inside the horrific mind of Stephen King. Their horror/thriller series Castle Rock has been cancelled after to seasons on the streamer, according to Deadline.
- Hulu has decided to cancel Castle Rock, the psychological horror staring Lizzy Caplan, after just two seasons.
- Deadline says this decision was made a while ago and that there had been no expectations for a third installment.
- Castle Rock premiered in 2018 and wove together the stories of characters from Stephen King’s various novels. The series name was also the town where King’s characters lived and encountered supernatural experiences.
- The second season, which aired in 2019, introduced crazy nurse Annie Wilkes played by Caplan.
- Castle Rock was one of Hulu’s early original series and was produced by Warner Bros. TV. The studio is now focused on developing content for partnering streamer, HBO Max.
- The series hailed from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. It was developed for television by Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason. All four served as executive producers along with Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra, and Liz Glotzer
- The Season 2 cast also included Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan.
Other Hulu Cancelations:
- In addition to Castle Rock the streamer recently cancelled the following shows after just a few season:
- High Fidelity
- Harlots
- Future Man
- Runaways
ICYMI – More Hulu news:
- 20th Century Studios has acquired The Princess, a spec script written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. Joey King is attached to star in the feature that will debut on Hulu.
- Filming has begun on the new FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man, based on a DC Comics series.
- Mack had a chat with Matt Bieler, director of the “Bite Size Halloween” short Visible from Huluween. Check out what he had to say about his work, what he’d like to do in the future and the horror genre as a whole.
- Hulu has a new section on their Help page to address concerns that Live TV subscribers may have about the loss of select Regional Sports Networks. While Hulu will continue to carry live sports on national networks, starting tomorrow, they will no longer be able to distribute several local sports channels to subscribers.