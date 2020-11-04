Hulu’s “Castle Rock” Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Hulu will no longer be taking us inside the horrific mind of Stephen King. Their horror/thriller series Castle Rock has been cancelled after to seasons on the streamer, according to Deadline.

Hulu has decided to cancel Castle Rock, the psychological horror staring Lizzy Caplan, after just two seasons.

Deadline says this decision was made a while ago and that there had been no expectations for a third installment.

Castle Rock premiered in 2018 and wove together the stories of characters from Stephen King’s various novels. The series name was also the town where King’s characters lived and encountered supernatural experiences.

The second season, which aired in 2019, introduced crazy nurse Annie Wilkes played by Caplan

Castle Rock was one of Hulu’s early original series and was produced by Warner Bros. TV. The studio is now focused on developing content for partnering streamer, HBO Max.

The series hailed from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. It was developed for television by Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason. All four served as executive producers along with Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra, and Liz Glotzer

The Season 2 cast also included Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan.

Other Hulu Cancelations:

Other Hulu Cancelations:

In addition to Castle Rock the streamer recently cancelled the following shows after just a few season: High Fidelity Harlots Future Man Runaways

the streamer recently cancelled the following shows after just a few season:

