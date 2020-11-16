Celebrate Mickey and Friends(giving) with Special Merchandise and a Mobile Game Event

This fall Disney is inviting fans to celebrate Mickey and Friends(giving) with the ongoing Mickey and Friends Stay True campaign that launched this summer. Part of the fun includes dozens of shopping opportunities from favorite retailers, mobile game surprises, and even pizzas themed to the Sensational Six!

What’s Happening:

As the holidays approach, Disney is encouraging everyone to remember what’s important in life, having good friends.

Mickey and the gang are a prime example of how lifelong friendships are formed and how they last, and this fall, they’re getting in the Friendsgiving spirit.

Fans of all ages can join in the fun and try their hand at making Disney-themed pizzas

To keep the Friendsgiving celebrations going at home, exciting collaborations with Williams Sonoma and Instant Pot are now available. Additional collections now shoppable include: American Eagle Outfitters BaubleBar Target Eggie BoxLunch



Mobile Fun:

In addition, popular match-3 mobile game Disney Emoji Blitz will be celebrating Mickey & Friends(giving) throughout the month of November with in-game token event and sweepstakes sponsored by Jam City.

The sweepstakes will kick off November 19th, giving away five products from BoxLunch’s Mickey & Friends collection. For official sweepstakes rules and regulations please visit Disney Emoji Blitz on Facebook

