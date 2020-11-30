New Flannel Shirts Debut at Magic Kingdom and World of Disney at Disney Springs

As Florida weather begins to cool for about a week or so, new flannel shirts have made an appearance at Walt Disney World in both the Magic Kingdom and at World of Disney at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

New flannel shirts have appeared at Walt Disney World in both the Magic Kingdom, and at the World of Disney at Disney Springs.

The flannel shirts are long sleeved and come in various colors complementing the characters that are featured on the back of the shirt.

Both the Mickey and the Minnie shirts simply feature the character on the backside with their name in a special font. However, the Pluto and the Goofy shirt both have a land name featured on the back. Goofy just has Frontierland and Pluto has Main Street USA. No iconography is on the shirt for the lands, just the name of the land imprinted in a corresponding font.

Minnie Mouse is on the Pink shirt

Mickey Mouse is on the Green Shirt

Pluto is on the Yellow shirt (Main Street USA)

Goofy is on the Red Shirt (Frontierland)

Each of the shirts sells for $59.99

