Marvel Celebrates What’s Coming in 2021 with New Episode of “Earth’s Mightiest Show”

by | Jan 2, 2021 10:37 AM Pacific Time

Marvel is helping fans get excited for what 2021 has to offer with a new episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show highlighting what’s coming in the new year.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel has released a new episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show where hosts Lorraine Cink, Langston Belton, and Ryan Penagos highlight what Marvel fans can look forward to in 2021.
  • The following items are discussed during the 12-minute video:
    • M.O.D.O.K. – An animated Hulu Original featuring the voice of Patton Oswalt as the “Head honcho himself” with an exclusive sneak peek.
    • M.O.D.O.K. Headgames – A new comic written by Patton Oswalt and the TV series’ director Jordan Blum.
    • WandaVision – Marvel Studios’ first TV series premiering on Disney+ on January 15h
    • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Premiering March 19th, this series teams up the titular characters in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.
    • Loki – The god of mischief gets his own series, premiering this May.
    • Ms. Marvel – Kamala Khan’s MCU debut.
    • Hawkeye – Kate Bishop joins Clint Barton in this Disney+ original series.
    • Marvel Studios What If? – The first animated series from Marvel Studios that explores alternate scenarios in the MCU.
    • Black Widow – The long-awaited film is scheduled for release on May 7th, kicking off Phase 3 of the MCU.
    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Mark your calendars for July 9th when this Marvel Comics character hits the big screen for the first time.
    • Eternals – Finish the year with this intergalactic adventure coming November 5th.
    • Spider-Man Miles Morales: The Art of the Game – A new book coming in February that celebrates the artistic development of the PlayStation game.
    • Marvel’s Avengers – New DLC content coming in 2021 including Spider-Man.
    • Marvel Future Revolution – Marvel’s first open world mobile RPG.
    • Marvel Declassified – A new podcast co-hosted by Lorraine Cink that explores Marvel history, launching on SiriusXM.
    • Marvel’s Wastelanders – A scripted series podcast, also coming to SiriusXM.
    • King in Black – The conclusion of the comic event where Venom teams up with the Marvel Universe against the god of the symbiotes.
    • Marvel Eternals – A relaunch of the Jack Kirby comic series to refamiliarize readers with the characters ahead of the MCU film.
    • Star Wars: The High Republic – Lucasfilm’s new era of storytelling set in the golden age of the Jedi includes a Marvel comic series.
    • The Mandalorian – Not officially announced, but Lorraine Cink teases a potential comic tie-in series by saying “Look out for something later that will make you think ‘This is the way.’”
    • Marvel Universe of Super Heroes – Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry welcomes the touring exhibit that started in 2018.
    • Marvel Mission Escape Rooms – A new escape room experience that started in Portugal and moves to Spain in 2021.
    • Marvel Lucha Libre – More events will be coming throughout the year.
  • Click here to visit our Marvel hub to stay up to date with all of these exciting 2021 releases and so much more!

 
 
