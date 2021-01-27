“Thor: Love and Thunder” Begins Production in Australia with “Welcome to Country” Ceremony

Production began yesterday on Marvel’s fourth Thor film. Thor: Love and Thunder started shooting in Australia with what Taika Waititi described as a “Welcome to Country” ceremony.
- Director Taika Waititi, who returns after helming Thor: Ragnarok, shared a tweet yesterday regarding the start of production on Thor: Love and Thunder.
- The director explained that the cast and crew of the new Marvel film took part in a “Welcome to Country” ceremony with “Gamay dancers of Gadigal & Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui.”
- Waititi shared several pictures, including some featuring Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.
- He went on to encourage filmmakers to do the same with the indigenous peoples of the countries in which they decide to shoot their films.
Started Love & Thunder with Welcome to Country ceremony from Gamay dancers of Gadigal & Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui. I encourage all film makers to engage with 1st nations peoples whenever shooting your films. It's worth it and it's the right thing to do.🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rhhvt2zFNE
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 27, 2021
More on Thor: Love and Thunder:
- We recently learned that Jamie Alexander will reprise her role as Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder.
- The actress and character were absent from the last film, Thor: Ragnarok, save for an allusion to the character in the play about Thor’s greatness in the beginning of the film.
- During the Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios revealed that Christian Bale has been cast as the film’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.
- Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for theatrical release on May 6th, 2022.
