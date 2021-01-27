“Thor: Love and Thunder” Begins Production in Australia with “Welcome to Country” Ceremony

Started Love & Thunder with Welcome to Country ceremony from Gamay dancers of Gadigal & Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui. I encourage all film makers to engage with 1st nations peoples whenever shooting your films. It's worth it and it's the right thing to do.🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rhhvt2zFNE

— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 27, 2021