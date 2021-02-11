Marvel Artist Brian Crosby Gives Virtual Lesson on How to Draw Captain Marvel’s Icon

Take your drawing skills higher, further and faster. Marvel artist Brian Crosby shared a virtual lesson on how to draw Captain Marvel’s icon.
- Using basic techniques and tools around the house, Marvel artist Brian Crosby teaches you how to draw Captain Marvel's Star of Hala.
- The 10-minute video will have you creating your very own Marvel Comics icon.
- You can check out the latest “Marvel Draw!” video below:
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Last month, Marvel revealed four of eight new variant covers from artist Jen Bartel that will debut next month in celebration of Women’s History Month. Today, Marvel revealed the other four covers.
- Marvel has released a new WandaVision featurette titled “Stay Tuned.” You can check it out to get caught up on the current story in the series and check out what the cast has to say about the show in general, in preparation for the new episode tomorrow, Friday, February 12.
- This May, the high-seas adventures continue in MARAUDERS #20, but one of the Marauders will plot a new course.
- Marvel fans can celebrate 30 years of the Merc with a Mouth during Marvel’s year-long Deadpool Nerdy Thirty anniversary event! Kicking off live during the DEADPOOL NERDY THIRTY VIRTUAL EVENT on Thursday, February 25 at 7pm ET, fans will get a chance to go inside the madcap mind of Wade Wilson with creators and industry legends from across the decades, spilling behind-the-scenes secrets, history, and exclusive reveals featuring Deadpool collectibles, comics, and more!