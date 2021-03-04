Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Alex and Ani Bangle and Disney Pins First Look

During this morning’s visit to EPCOT, Jeremiahs spotted some of the new Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival pins, along with a festival Alex and Ani bangle.

There are also some great-looking gift cards featuring a topiary Figment and Spike the Bee you can load up and use throughout the festival for the various kiosks and merchandise stands. They also come with a bracelet attached so you can keep it on your person without worrying about losing it.

The Alex and Ani bangle for the festival has a Mickey-shaped charm covered in flowers.

The beautiful butterfly limited release collection is a mystery pin set with 12 different pins to collect all designed as different Disney villains.

The Passholder limited release pin features Figment.

Some limited release pins featuring Mickey and Pluto.

Limited edition pins featuring Minnie Mouse by some flowers and Spike the Bee gathering honey.

These limited edition pins feature topiary versions of Donald, Daisy, and Goofy.

Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is going on from March 3 through July 5. The festival also saw the debut of a new lighting package and entrance music for EPCOT. There is even more Spike the Bee merchandise that can be found while buzzin’ around, and two new festival kiosks – Sunshine Griddle and Farmers Feast.