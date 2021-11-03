Disney Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Drawn to Life with Animator Eric Goldberg

We’re a little over two weeks away from the November 18 grand opening of Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Disney Springs, and today, Disney has shared a new behind-the-scenes video on the animation featured in the show.

What’s Happening:

Drawn to Life will be opening at Disney Springs

Drawn to Life celebrates Disney’s extraordinary legacy in the art of animation, from the earliest pencil sketches to the feature films of today. The classic characters and moments from Disney Animation are reinterpreted through Cirque du Soleil’s innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography and creative costuming alongside an original score inspired by timeless Disney music.

We previously put together a post

More Walt Disney World News: