Disney Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Drawn to Life with Animator Eric Goldberg

We’re a little over two weeks away from the November 18 grand opening of Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Disney Springs, and today, Disney has shared a new behind-the-scenes video on the animation featured in the show.
What’s Happening:
- In the video below from the Disney Parks Blog, you hear from Eric Goldberg, a veteran director, designer and animator who began his association with Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1990 supervising the animation of the wise-cracking Genie in Aladdin. As Animation Director on the show, Eric shares his insider’s perspective on how Drawn to Life blends live performance and animation in a new way.
- Drawn to Life will be opening at Disney Springs in the former home of La Nouba, another Cirque show, on Thursday, November 18, 2022.
- Drawn to Life celebrates Disney’s extraordinary legacy in the art of animation, from the earliest pencil sketches to the feature films of today. The classic characters and moments from Disney Animation are reinterpreted through Cirque du Soleil’s innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography and creative costuming alongside an original score inspired by timeless Disney music.
- We previously put together a post on what you can expect from the show when it debuts, featuring a plethora of behind-the-scenes videos and information.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Following on from the release of the soundtrack to EPCOT’s Harmonious, as well as yesterday's tease from Walt Disney Imagineering that more attraction soundtrack releases would be on the way, we now know the next release: “Music from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure!”
- The Jingle Cruise returned to the Magic Kingdom on November 1. Our own Jeremiah took a ride aboard the yuletide cruise and he has shared some great photos.
- After only appearing in cavalcades and waving from a distance since Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020, guests once again have the chance to meet with Mickey Mouse at the Town Square Theater.