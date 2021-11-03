“Music from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” to be Released This Friday

Following on from the release of the soundtrack to EPCOT’s Harmonious, as well as yesterday's tease from Walt Disney Imagineering that more attraction soundtrack releases would be on the way, we now know the next release: “Music from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure!”
What’s Happening:
- A listing appeared on the Disney Music Licensing website for “Music from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure,” a nine minute soundtrack of music from the new EPCOT attraction.
- The music for the attraction was composed by Michael Giacchino, who also scored the Ratatouille film.
- Giacchino is no stranger to the Disney Parks, having previously composed music for Disneyland’s Space Mountain and Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, amongst others.
- The two tracks on the album are:
- Remy’s Rat Pack
- RataTango
- Short samples of each track can be heard on the Disney Music Licensing website, however the full album will be available to stream and purchase this Friday, November 5.
