New “Spider-Bot” Infinity Comic Now Available in Marvel Unlimited

Spider-Man's battle-ready Spider-Bots have come to Marvel Unlimited! “Spider-Bot #1” is now available on the app in MU’s exclusive Infinity Comic format. The 12-part weekly series is written by Jordan Blum with artist Alberto Alburquerque and color artist Dono Sanchez-Almara.

For most of his crime-fighting career, the one and only Amazing Spider-Man has worked on his own – but some jobs are too big even for a wall-crawling, web-slinging wonder like Spidey to handle by himself!

Luckily, he’s got a team of technological wonders called the SPIDER-BOTS, who’re equipped with some of the most cutting-edge tech this side of Avengers Tower (and GREAT battery life) and by his side, ready to stop trouble in its tracks across the Marvel Universe!

What they’re saying:

Writer Jordan Blum: "It has been an absolute blast to work with Alberto and to explore the Marvel Universe through the digital eyes of the Spider-Bots. Being a life-long Spider-Man fan and a father of two, I leapt at the chance to create all-ages stories for both longtime Marvel Zombies

"It has been an absolute blast to work with Alberto and to explore the Marvel Universe through the digital eyes of the Spider-Bots. Being a life-long Spider-Man fan and a father of two, I leapt at the chance to create all-ages stories for both longtime Marvel Zombies and newcomers alike."

Artist Alberto Alburquerque: "It is such a great experience to get to work on this project from every aspect. It allows me to experiment with a new format, gives me the chance to work with Jordan, and it's an opportunity to draw some of the characters I've always wanted to draw. I hope the readers get as surprised and entertained as I do with every issue!"

