Capture a Holiday Picture at Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Photo Wall in Disney Springs

A new photo op celebrating Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas event has popped up outside Disney’s Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming block can take a picture with this brand new photo wall.
- The photo wall is located on the Northwest side of Disney’s Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.
- Be sure to get there soon as this photo opportunity will be going away on January 7, 2022.
- We’re also in the final days of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, as Christmas Day is less than a week away.
- The image below features programming highlights for the event. You can view the full schedule here.
- Our own Mike Celestino was able to attend the three-day 25 Days of Christmas Drive-In movie experience that was held in Santa Monica earlier this month. Check out his report from the event here.
