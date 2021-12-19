Capture a Holiday Picture at Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Photo Wall in Disney Springs

A new photo op celebrating Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas event has popped up outside Disney’s Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Fans of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming block can take a picture with this brand new photo wall.

The photo wall is located on the Northwest side of Disney’s Days of Christmas store in Disney Springs.

Be sure to get there soon as this photo opportunity will be going away on January 7, 2022.

We’re also in the final days of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, as Christmas Day is less than a week away.

The image below features programming highlights for the event. You can view the full schedule here

Our own Mike Celestino was able to attend the three-day 25 Days of Christmas Drive-In movie experience that was held in Santa Monica earlier this month. Check out his report from the event here

More Walt Disney World News: