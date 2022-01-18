Disney+ Releases Trailer for New YouTube Series “Disney+: Bridging the Gap”

Disney+ has released a trailer for a new featured series on their YouTube channel, entitled Disney+: Bridging the Gap.

What’s Happening:

In this new YouTube series, Disney+ filmmakers, animators, creatives, and talent will join host Brea Baker to have an open and honest conversation about their lives, careers, and hopes for the future.

In the trailer, Baker asks the panel “what are your hopes for the future of representation both behind and in front of the camera?”

This new series follows on from a similar series, Disney+ Voices , in which black Disney stars and creatives talk about the importance of representation across all types of media.

, in which black Disney stars and creatives talk about the importance of representation across all types of media. Check out our Disney+ Voices tag

Disney+: Bridging the Gap is coming soon to the Disney+ YouTube channel.

More Disney+ News: