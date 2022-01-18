Disney+ Releases Trailer for New YouTube Series “Disney+: Bridging the Gap”

Disney+ has released a trailer for a new featured series on their YouTube channel, entitled Disney+: Bridging the Gap.
What’s Happening:
- In this new YouTube series, Disney+ filmmakers, animators, creatives, and talent will join host Brea Baker to have an open and honest conversation about their lives, careers, and hopes for the future.
- In the trailer, Baker asks the panel “what are your hopes for the future of representation both behind and in front of the camera?”
- This new series follows on from a similar series, Disney+ Voices, in which black Disney stars and creatives talk about the importance of representation across all types of media.
- Check out our Disney+ Voices tag for more from that video series.
- Disney+: Bridging the Gap is coming soon to the Disney+ YouTube channel.
More Disney+ News:
- Marvel shared the first trailer and poster for their upcoming Disney+ original series Moon Knight during Monday night’s NFL Playoff coverage on ABC and ESPN.
- Disney+ announced the premiere date and released the trailer and key art for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, launching the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.
- Production begins in Los Angeles today on the third season of the hit Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including a handful of new cast members announced for season 3.