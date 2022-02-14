Photos: Daisy Now Meeting Guests in World Discovery at EPCOT

At the beginning of February, a set of distanced character meet & greets returned to EPCOT. Character fans can now add Daisy to their checklist, as she is now meeting near the future Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in World Discovery.

It’s quite the strange set-up for a meet & greet, with the view of construction on Connections Cafe and Eatery behind her and what looks like a dog fence surrounding her. Of course, that is there for physical distancing reasons, but it’s still an interesting choice.

More Walt Disney World News: