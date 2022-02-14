Photos: Daisy Now Meeting Guests in World Discovery at EPCOT

At the beginning of February, a set of distanced character meet & greets returned to EPCOT. Character fans can now add Daisy to their checklist, as she is now meeting near the future Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in World Discovery.
It’s quite the strange set-up for a meet & greet, with the view of construction on Connections Cafe and Eatery behind her and what looks like a dog fence surrounding her. Of course, that is there for physical distancing reasons, but it’s still an interesting choice.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Last month, the release of a new Figment popcorn bucket caused a stir at EPCOT — with the lines for the items even making national news. Needless to say, the bucket sold out a couple of days later. However, it is now once again available and can be reserved via mobile order.
- While pictures of progress on an indoor coaster-style attraction are hard to get sometimes, we still are able to notice a lot of progress on the exterior of Tron Lightcycle / Run as we get nearer to the still, as yet unannounced opening date for the headlining new attraction.
- The brand new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade has debuted at the Magic Kingdom with dozens of your favorite Disney characters!