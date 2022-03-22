Disney+ Celebrates the Art of Disney Legend Mary Blair

In honor of Women’s History Month, Disney+ has released a short new video focusing on the incredible art of Disney Legend Mary Blair.

What’s Happening:

The video features Lorelay Bové, the Associate Production Designer on Encanto , celebrating the work of Mary Blair.

, celebrating the work of Mary Blair. Mary Blair was an extremely bold artist who brought her own style into many Disney animated films of the 1940s, including Cinderella , Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan .

, and . Blair’s influence shines through to this day, with Bové creating concept art for Encanto clearly inspired by Blair’s style.

More Mary Blair:

More Disney+ News: