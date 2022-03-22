Disney+ Celebrates the Art of Disney Legend Mary Blair

In honor of Women’s History Month, Disney+ has released a short new video focusing on the incredible art of Disney Legend Mary Blair.
What’s Happening:
- The video features Lorelay Bové, the Associate Production Designer on Encanto, celebrating the work of Mary Blair.
- Mary Blair was an extremely bold artist who brought her own style into many Disney animated films of the 1940s, including Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.
- Blair’s influence shines through to this day, with Bové creating concept art for Encanto clearly inspired by Blair’s style.
More Mary Blair:
- Aside from her work on the animated features mentioned above, Mary Blair may perhaps be best known for her key design work on it’s a small world. Her designs permeate all throughout the attraction, giving it the very distinct style it’s known for.
- Even today, Blair-inspired work is still making its way into the Disney Parks, such as the recently renovated lobby of Disney’s Contemporary Resort or the new tapestries hung near Cinderella Castle for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
More Disney+ News:
- With the countdown on for the show’s debut on Disney+, Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming original series, Moon Knight.
- The soundtrack for Disney+’s Better Nate Than Ever is now available on most major music streaming platforms.
- Great Scott! Iconic Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd will be joining the cast of The Mandalorian for the upcoming third season on Disney+.