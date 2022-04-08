“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Co-Director Peter Ramsey Tapped as a Director for “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey has been tapped to direct at least one episode of the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series coming to Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ramsey made history as the first Black filmmaker to win the animated feature Oscar as co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

. Now, it appears he will make the jump to a galaxy far, far away and direct “at least one episode” of Star Wars: Ahoska .

. In addition to his work on Into the Spider-Verse , Ramsey’s credits include DreamWorks’ Rise of the Guardians, which was his directorial debut.

Shooting is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles later this month.

No other directors nor the amount of episodes we will see from this series have been revealed at this time.

