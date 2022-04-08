“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Co-Director Peter Ramsey Tapped as a Director for “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey has been tapped to direct at least one episode of the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series coming to Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Ramsey made history as the first Black filmmaker to win the animated feature Oscar as co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- Now, it appears he will make the jump to a galaxy far, far away and direct “at least one episode” of Star Wars: Ahoska.
- In addition to his work on Into the Spider-Verse, Ramsey’s credits include DreamWorks’ Rise of the Guardians, which was his directorial debut.
- Shooting is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles later this month.
- No other directors nor the amount of episodes we will see from this series have been revealed at this time.
About Star Wars: Ahsoka:
- The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.
- Ahsoka Tano was a Padawan Learner serving under General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, but she eventually left the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason. She later popped up as the Rebel Alliance spy with the codename “Fulcrum” and helped the crew of the Ghost in their struggle against the Empire.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau.
- Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the series while Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren from Star Wars: Rebels in the new series.
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno also joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series in unknown roles.
- Additionally, Ray Stevenson has been cast as a villain in the series, but not Admiral Thrawn.