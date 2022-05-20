Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Appear on ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Alfonso Rebeiro will be joined by some very special guests on this Sunday’s America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC.

Special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will appear to help host Alfonso Ribeiro award the season’s best video with the ultimate grand prize.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary, the winner and nine guests will receive a six-night Walt Disney World

The episode will also feature funny felines and mishaps with animals in Australia.

This season finale of America’s Funniest Home Videos will air Sunday, May 22 at 7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

will air Sunday, May 22 at 7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can watch episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos on demand and on Hulu

More on the World’s Most Magical Celebration:

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” began in October at the Walt Disney World Resort and will continue to be celebrated for a total of 18 months.