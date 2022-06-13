Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pin Flags Available at Walt Disney World Golf Pro Shops

Walt Disney World Golf has announced that they now have limited-edition, Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration pin flags in their pro shops!

These special flags, which feature the 50th Anniversary celebration logo, will make for an EARidescent memento of your golf experience with us on our courses!

The pin flags are priced at $49.95 each, plus tax.

Stop by the pro shops to pick one up for yourself, and as gifts for family members, friends, and colleagues.

If you cannot stop by the shops, you can visit our Walt Disney World Golf Merchandise page

Stop by one of the Resort’s golf shops for these special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls

Each sleeve and the dozen ball box feature the official anniversary celebration colors, with the 50th Anniversary celebration logo on each package.

Get a dozen of these balls for $59.95 plus tax.

The Walt Disney World golf shops are located at each of the Resort’s four courses (Palm, Magnolia, Lake Buena Vista and Oak Trail).

If you can’t stop by the shops, check out the official Walt Disney World Golf Merchandise page

“The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” began in October at the Walt Disney World Resort and will continue to be celebrated for a total of 18 months.