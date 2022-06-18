A new Pixar-inspired Collectible Key has blasted onto the scene and will take you to infinity…and beyond! This week movie fans can add the Lightyear Key to their assortment of Disney souvenirs as the latest design in the series is now available and complimentary with a purchase of $25 or more.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar movies are back in theaters as the studio has officially launched Lightyear this past weekend. The film tells the story of the human Buzz Lightyear that inspired the iconic toy we met in Toy Story.
- shopDisney has joined in the movie fun with a brand new Collectible Key that is complementary with any purchase of $25+ (pre tax).
- The new Collectible Key features a suited up Buzz Lightyear on the middle of the key set against a background of stars.
- He also appears on the Key tines—shaped like the Luxo Jr— only this time he’s not wearing his purple snood. Above him is the stylized “Lightyear” logo.
- At the back of the Key—the signature Disney “D”— is light blue and features part of the Star Command spaceship icon.
