On July 14th, the Disney Cruise Line will officially welcome its fifth seafaring vessel, the Disney Wish. The new ship will be home to 11 unique restaurants and lounges, shopping experiences, character encounters and so much more all inspired by beloved Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars stories.

What’s Happening:

One of the first things that people think about when they hear the words “Disney Cruise” is the array of culinary delights that are included on the whimsical voyages.

Today, as Disney Wish is christened

From scrumptious savory dishes to delectable desserts and everything in between, there’s no shortage of delicious dishes for guests to enjoy. The Disney Wish’s dining venues include: Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure 1923 Worlds of Marvel Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods Marceline Market Joyful Sweets

Whether guests are hoping for dinner and a show or just want to enjoy a tasty meal, these delightfully themed eateries are designed for the whole family to experience together.

For guests who want something more exclusive, the Disney Wish will also feature adult only lounges and quiet zones kids and teens

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

“Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney’s first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience, bringing the kingdom of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment — featuring favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf — and world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences.”

1923

“Named for The Walt Disney Company’s founding year, 1923 is an elegant dining experience aboard the Disney Wish, celebrating the company’s legacy of animation and offering a tasteful tribute to Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state’s fusion of cultural flavors.”

Worlds of Marvel

“Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods

Inspired by seaside boardwalks, Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods offers fan-favorite treats for lunch, dinner and any time in between aboard the Disney Wish. From pizza to barbecue to ice cream and more, this open-air eatery features five different food stalls.

Marceline Market

Named for Walt Disney’s early childhood hometown in Missouri, Marceline Market is a stylish food hall aboard the Disney Wish inspired by popular marketplaces from around the world. Guests find an ever-changing menu along with ocean views from both indoor and outdoor seating. (Amy Smith, photographer)

Joyful Sweets

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets is a dazzling dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film where guests will find an abundance of handmade gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase.

*All photographs by Amy Smith/Disney unless otherwise noted*