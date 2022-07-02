Videos: See the Grand Hall of the Disney Wish Magically Transform

When you first board the Disney Wish cruise ship, you’ll immediately be welcomed into the truly stunning Grand Hall. Throughout the day, the Grand Hall comes to life with some beautiful Cinderella inspired lighting moments.

What’s Happening:

Firstly, throughout the day guests in the Grand Hall are treated to a beautiful lighting show, known as the “Grand Hall Enchantment,” spreading from the gorgeous chandelier to the ceiling.

Following an introduction from the Fairy Godmother, the show begins, set to an instrumental version of “So This is Love.”

Check out the show from two different angles in the video below:

As nighttime falls, a second similar show takes place, entitled the “Glass Slipper Kiss Goodnight.”

This time you’ll hear the original version of “So This is Love” from the 1950 film, as the ship’s version of the classic Disney Parks Kiss Goodnight.

The Kiss Goodnight takes place at 10:00 p.m.

More from the Disney Wish: