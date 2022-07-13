Save 40% on Ravensburger’s Disney Villainous Game During Amazon Prime Days

Amazon Prime Days are back and Prime Members can score incredible deals on thousands of products across every department. One of the best offers we found comes from Ravensburger and their Disney Villainous series.

Some of the most anticipated shopping days of the year have arrived. No we’re not talking holiday sales or Black Friday doorbusters, but Amazon Prime Days!

From July 12-13, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of even more savings on sitewide during this sales bonanza.

There is so much to explore that Disney fans will love, but one of our favorite deals applies to the Disney Villainous series of games. The first title in the series is on sale for 40% off coming in at $23.99 instead of $39.99!

Disney Villainous features 6 iconic Villains and each has their own sinister objectives and goals. Characters include: Captain Hook Maleficent Jafar Ursula Queen of Hearts Prince John

Whether you’ve been a longtime fan of the games or want to try something new themed to Disney baddies, this is one deal you won’t want to miss.

A link to the game can be found below.

Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game – $23.99 (Prime Day Special)

Game Play:

Take on the role of a Disney villain and strive to achieve your own devious objective. Discover your character's unique abilities and winning strategy while dealing twists of fate to thwart your opponents’ schemes. Find out who will triumph over the forces of good and win it all!

Ages 10 and up

2-6 players

50 minute play time

