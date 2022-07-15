Searchlight Pictures Releasing Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” on December 9th

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has announced that Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes’ latest film, Empire of Light, will be released on December 9th.
What’s Happening:
- Empire of Light comes from director Sam Mendes, who directed two James Bond movies in the last decade, Skyfall and Spectre.
- The drama romance Empire of Light, which Mendes also wrote, is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
- Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Sara Stewart, Michael Ward and Tanya Moodie star.
- Empire of Light will be produced by Pippa Harris and Mendes under their Neal Street Productions banner and will be released theatrically by Searchlight.
- Other upcoming films from Searchlight this year include:
- See How They Run – September 16th
- The Banshees of Inisherin – October 21st
- The Menu – November 18th
More Disney Movie News:
- The cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web continues to grow. Emmy nominated Severance star Adam Scott is the latest to join the squad.
- “I Am Groot: Magnum Opus,” a new short, will show before select screenings of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is currently in theaters, has been tapped to direct Disney’s latest live action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch.