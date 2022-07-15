Searchlight Pictures Releasing Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” on December 9th

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has announced that Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes’ latest film, Empire of Light, will be released on December 9th.

What’s Happening:

  • Empire of Light comes from director Sam Mendes, who directed two James Bond movies in the last decade, Skyfall and Spectre.
  • The drama romance Empire of Light, which Mendes also wrote, is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
  • Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Sara Stewart, Michael Ward and Tanya Moodie star.
  • Empire of Light will be produced by Pippa Harris and Mendes under their Neal Street Productions banner and will be released theatrically by Searchlight.
  • Other upcoming films from Searchlight this year include:

