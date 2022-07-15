Searchlight Pictures Releasing Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” on December 9th

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has announced that Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes’ latest film, Empire of Light, will be released on December 9th.

What’s Happening:

Empire of Light comes from director Sam Mendes, who directed two James Bond movies in the last decade, Skyfall and Spectre .

The drama romance Empire of Light, which Mendes also wrote, is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Sara Stewart, Michael Ward and Tanya Moodie star.

Empire of Light will be produced by Pippa Harris and Mendes under their Neal Street Productions banner and will be released theatrically by Searchlight.

Other upcoming films from Searchlight this year include:
See How They Run – September 16th
The Banshees of Inisherin – October 21st
The Menu – November 18th



