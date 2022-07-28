Wolverine Zero Coming to Fortnite as Part of August 2022 Crew Pack

Wolverine Zero, Wolverine from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, will be coming to Fortnite as part of the August 2022 Crew Pack.

The new Crew Pack goes live for active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately July 31, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

In addition to the Wolverine Zero Outfit, the August Crew Pack includes the Muramasa Blade Back Bling, a legendary blade forged by a demon swordsmith that can be unsheathed if you have the included Pickaxe version equipped.

Wolverine Zero is also known as Patch, a variant of Wolverine who has appeared in his own Marvel Comics series.

More Disney in Fortnite: