Wolverine Zero Coming to Fortnite as Part of August 2022 Crew Pack

Wolverine Zero,  Wolverine from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, will be coming to Fortnite as part of the August 2022 Crew Pack.

  • The new Crew Pack goes live for active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately July 31, 2022, at 8 PM ET.
  • In addition to the Wolverine Zero Outfit, the August Crew Pack includes the Muramasa Blade Back Bling, a legendary blade forged by a demon swordsmith that can be unsheathed if you have the included Pickaxe version equipped.
  • Wolverine Zero is also known as Patch, a variant of Wolverine who has appeared in his own Marvel Comics series.

