LEGOLAND Florida to Remain Closed on Friday, September 30th

LEGOLAND Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park will remain closed on Friday, September 30th to address the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

  • LEGOLAND Florida Resort, including LEGOLAND Florida Theme and Water Park, as well as Peppa Pig Theme Park, will be closed Friday September 30th due to Hurricane Ian.
  • LEGOLAND Hotel and Pirate Island Hotel will remain open to guests with existing reservations.
  • LEGOLAND Florida is currently planned to resume normal operation on Saturday, October 1st, but there has been no updated confirmation just yet.
  • Any tickets dated for Wednesday, September 28th through this Sunday, October 2nd, will be automatically extended through December 31st, 2022.
  • LEGOLAND’s call center offices are also temporarily closed and will reopen Friday, September 30th at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Any vacation stays during this park closure will be able to be rebooked without penalty.
  • More information can be found on LEGOLAND Florida’s Operational Updates page.

