LEGOLAND Florida to Remain Closed on Friday, September 30th

LEGOLAND Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park will remain closed on Friday, September 30th to address the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort, including LEGOLAND Florida Theme and Water Park, as well as Peppa Pig Theme Park, will be closed Friday September 30th due to Hurricane Ian.

LEGOLAND Hotel and Pirate Island Hotel will remain open to guests with existing reservations.

Hotel and Pirate Island Hotel will remain open to guests with existing reservations. LEGOLAND Florida is currently planned to resume normal operation on Saturday, October 1st, but there has been no updated confirmation just yet.

Any tickets dated for Wednesday, September 28th through this Sunday, October 2nd, will be automatically extended through December 31st, 2022.

LEGOLAND’s call center offices are also temporarily closed and will reopen Friday, September 30th at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Any vacation stays during this park closure will be able to be rebooked without penalty.

More information can be found on LEGOLAND Florida’s Operational Updates page

More on Hurricane Ian: