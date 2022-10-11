Take 25% Off Select “Beloved Baddies” Collections During RockLove’s Flash Sale!

Vile villains have arrived and Halloween mayhem is on the way! In celebration of the season, RockLove is treating fans to a special flash sale dedicated to “beloved baddies.” Today only, select styles are on sale for 25% off, making this a wickedly good deal for your jewelry collection.

What’s Happening:

It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.

Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a flash sale inspired by villains in the Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and DC universes.

Whether you’re getting one piece you’ve been eyeing, or opting to scoop up several styles, these fan-inspired looks are sure to be star pieces in your collection.

For Disney you can be the fairest of all with Evil Queen Poison Apples and Dagger Hearts ( Snow White ), teach those poor unfortunate souls a thing or two with Ursula ( The Little Mermaid ), wreak havoc as a dragon (Maleficent), or charm Halloween Town as Jack Skellington .

Finally, be as alluring and deadly as Batman’s foes Poison Ivy and Catwoman thanks to gorgeous DC looks.

Select Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and DC RockLove collections are on sale for 25% off . Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.

Links to some of our favorites can be found below along with posts about the full collections .

Disney x RockLove

Snow White Crystal Apple Collection Available Now from RockLove

RockLove has a deep appreciation for all things pop culture and that includes Disney—princesses and villains! Their latest collection is inspired by the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more specifically the Evil Queen.

Crystal Apple Earrings – Officially Licensed Disney's Snow White Jewelry from RockLove

Dagger Heart Ring – Officially Licensed Disney's Snow White Jewelry from RockLove

DISNEY'S SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Dragon Crystal Pendant Necklace

Briar Rose Collar – Officially Licensed Disney's Sleeping Beauty Jewelry from RockLove

Disney X RockLove THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Bat Bow Tie Ring

Pumpkin King Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove



Jack Skellington Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove

Marvel x RockLove

Scarlet Witch Headdress Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's WandaVision Jewelry from RockLove

Yellow Gold Helmet Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove

Chevron Cuff Bracelet – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove



Chestplate Dangle Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove

The Ten Rings Insignia Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Shang – Chi Jewelry from RockLove

Star Wars x RockLove



Darth Vader Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove

Star Wars X RockLove Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace

Star Wars X RockLove Stormtrooper Helmet Ring

Star Wars X RockLove Kylo Ren Helmet Ring

Star Wars X RockLove Darth Vader Helmet Ring

DC x RockLove

Poison Ivy Crystal Vine Ring – Official Poison Ivy Jewelry from RockLove

Poison Ivy Leaflet Mini Hoop Earrings – Official Poison Ivy Jewelry from RockLove

Poison Ivy Poison Oak Carved Ivy Bracelet – Official Poison Ivy Jewelry from RockLove

DC X RockLove Batman Returns CATWOMAN Mask Ring

DC X RockLove Classic CATWOMAN Eartha Kitt Mask Pendant

DC X RockLove Batman Returns CATWOMAN Crystal Stitches Pave Ring