Take 25% Off Select “Beloved Baddies” Collections During RockLove’s Flash Sale!

Vile villains have arrived and Halloween mayhem is on the way! In celebration of the season, RockLove is treating fans to a special flash sale dedicated to “beloved baddies.” Today only, select styles are on sale for 25% off, making this a wickedly good deal for your jewelry collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.
- Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a flash sale inspired by villains in the Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and DC universes.
- Whether you’re getting one piece you’ve been eyeing, or opting to scoop up several styles, these fan-inspired looks are sure to be star pieces in your collection.
- For Disney you can be the fairest of all with Evil Queen Poison Apples and Dagger Hearts (Snow White), teach those poor unfortunate souls a thing or two with Ursula (The Little Mermaid), wreak havoc as a dragon (Maleficent), or charm Halloween Town as Jack Skellington.
- Marvel fans are invited to join the Ten Rings Crime Syndicate (Shang-Chi), practice their chaos magic (Scarlet Witch) and stir up some mischief (Loki).
- Meanwhile, Force users can conquer the galaxy with Reva, Kylo Ren and other Sith from Star Wars.
- Finally, be as alluring and deadly as Batman’s foes Poison Ivy and Catwoman thanks to gorgeous DC looks.
- Select Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and DC RockLove collections are on sale for 25% off. Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.
- Links to some of our favorites can be found below along with posts about the full collections.
Disney x RockLove
Snow White Crystal Apple Collection Available Now from RockLove
RockLove has a deep appreciation for all things pop culture and that includes Disney—princesses and villains! Their latest collection is inspired by the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more specifically the Evil Queen.
Crystal Apple Earrings – Officially Licensed Disney's Snow White Jewelry from RockLove
Dagger Heart Ring – Officially Licensed Disney's Snow White Jewelry from RockLove
DISNEY'S SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Dragon Crystal Pendant Necklace
Briar Rose Collar – Officially Licensed Disney's Sleeping Beauty Jewelry from RockLove
Disney X RockLove THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Bat Bow Tie Ring
Pumpkin King Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove
Jack Skellington Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry from RockLove
Marvel x RockLove
Scarlet Witch Headdress Ring – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's WandaVision Jewelry from RockLove
Yellow Gold Helmet Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove
Chevron Cuff Bracelet – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove
Chestplate Dangle Earrings – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Loki Jewelry from RockLove
The Ten Rings Insignia Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Marvel's Shang – Chi Jewelry from RockLove
Star Wars x RockLove
Darth Vader Kyber Crystal Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Star Wars Jewelry from RockLove
Star Wars X RockLove Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace
Star Wars X RockLove Stormtrooper Helmet Ring
Star Wars X RockLove Kylo Ren Helmet Ring
Star Wars X RockLove Darth Vader Helmet Ring
DC x RockLove
Poison Ivy Crystal Vine Ring – Official Poison Ivy Jewelry from RockLove
Poison Ivy Leaflet Mini Hoop Earrings – Official Poison Ivy Jewelry from RockLove
Poison Ivy Poison Oak Carved Ivy Bracelet – Official Poison Ivy Jewelry from RockLove
DC X RockLove Batman Returns CATWOMAN Mask Ring
DC X RockLove Classic CATWOMAN Eartha Kitt Mask Pendant
DC X RockLove Batman Returns CATWOMAN Crystal Stitches Pave Ring