Volcano Bay to Close Tomorrow, November 9th Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the Volcano Bay water park will be closed on Wednesday, November 9th due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.

What’s Happening:

  • Volcano Bay will be fully closed on Wednesday, November 9th.
  • No word yet on if the water park will reopen on Thursday, November 10th or at a later date.
  • Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and CityWalk operations and hours are continuing as normal as they continue to closely monitor the weather.
  • All on-site hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of on-site guests.
  • Volcano Bay joins Typhoon Lagoon, Orlando International Airport and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in announcing closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

More Universal Orlando News:

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning