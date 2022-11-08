Volcano Bay to Close Tomorrow, November 9th Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the Volcano Bay water park will be closed on Wednesday, November 9th due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.

What’s Happening:

Volcano Bay will be fully closed on Wednesday, November 9th.

No word yet on if the water park will reopen on Thursday, November 10th or at a later date.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and CityWalk operations and hours are continuing as normal as they continue to closely monitor the weather.

All on-site hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of on-site guests.

