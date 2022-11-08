Volcano Bay to Close Tomorrow, November 9th Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the Volcano Bay water park will be closed on Wednesday, November 9th due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.
What’s Happening:
- Volcano Bay will be fully closed on Wednesday, November 9th.
- No word yet on if the water park will reopen on Thursday, November 10th or at a later date.
- Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and CityWalk operations and hours are continuing as normal as they continue to closely monitor the weather.
- All on-site hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of on-site guests.
- Volcano Bay joins Typhoon Lagoon, Orlando International Airport and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in announcing closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Currently planned to begin this Saturday, Universal Orlando will kick off its destination-wide Holidays celebration, with special entertainment, food, merchandise and more.
- Universal Studios Florida will get a little bit smaller on January 16th with the closure of most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, a kid-friendly area of the park.
- Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has announced the first haunted house for next year's event, inspired by Chucky!
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning