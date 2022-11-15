Bring Home the Galaxy: Hasbro Reveals Retro Style “Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi” Figure 2-Packs

Your Star Wars collection will never be complete, especially now that Hasbro has revealed the latest action figures for the Vintage Collection and Black Series. The new collectibles commemorate The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and debut as part of the Bring Home the Galaxy merchandise campaign.

It’s another fun week of reveals as part of the Star Wars campaign Bring Home the Galaxy and today Hasbro is showcasing new figures in The Retro Collection and The Black Series.

Fans of the Original Trilogy and more specifically The Empire Strikes Back and Return of The Jedi will want to add these incredible figures to their Star Wars collection.

and will want to add these incredible figures to their Star Wars collection. Representing The Empire Strikes Back are 3 3/4-inch versions of droid 4-LOM and bounty hunter Zuckuss in a special 2-pack as part of a Hasbro’s Retro Collection.

For Return of the Jedi, fans can bring home a 2-pack of the Emperor’s Royal Guard & TIE Fighter Pilot as 6-inch scale figures in the Black Series.

For added nostalgia, the figures resemble their initial appearance in the original Kenner line!

In addition to offering multiple points of articulation, the figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco.

Pre-orders open Wednesday, November 16th exclusively at Amazon.

For more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals check out our Round Up guides spanning the 9-week merchandise campaign.

Cold, calculating droid 4-LOM and bounty hunter Zuckuss were summoned by Darth Vader to locate the Millennium Falcon and her crew in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – and together, they make a deadly pair.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS

Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order November 16 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon

Did You Know?:

When Kenner first produced the 4-LOM and Zuckuss figures, the names somehow got reversed. In this Retro Collection 2-pack, the original packaging has been recreated – switched names and all.

Resplendent in crimson robes and armor, the Emperor’s Royal Guard protected the Emperor. Imperial pilots were treated as expendable, but the Empire treated its TIE pilots as important parts of its war machine.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION ROYAL GUARD & PILOT

Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon

Available for pre-order November 16 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon.

