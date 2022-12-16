Donald Glover to Star in, Produce Film Based on Spider-Man Villain the Hypno-Hustler for Sony

Few superheroes have a rogues gallery quite like Spider-Man’s. Over the years, the web-head has encountered the likes of Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, Venom and the Hypno-Hustler. Okay, one of those characters is not like the others, but believe it or not, Donald Glover is attached to star in and produce a film based on the Hypno-Hustler for Song Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Glover is no stranger to the Spider-Man universe, having voiced Miles Morales in Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man .

. He also went on to play Aaron Davis, Miles’ uncle, in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. Now though, he will be playing a much lesser-known character in the Hypno-Hustler, who debuted in “Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man # 24″ in 1978.

Hypno-Hustler was created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Frank Springer and was clearly inspired by disco.

The character used hypnotic singing to take on Spider-Man, along with his band, the Mercy Killers.

Myles Murphy, the son of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is on to write the film and, while no specifics have been shared, his take on the character is said to have drawn interest from Glover.

Sony has been building their essentially Spider-Man-less Spider-Man universe, with films like Venom and Morbius and they’ve already proven that no character is off limits with their El Muerto project

