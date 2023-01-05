Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Participants Can Take 50% Off 1-Day Blizzard Beach Tickets

Runners looking to chill out during the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend can save 50% on tickets to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Marathon takes place this weekend, and runners looking to relax after their 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon or Full Marathon can do so at Blizzard Beach.

WDW Marathon Weekend runners and up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off a 1-Day Water Park Ticket, good for use between January 3rd–10th.

