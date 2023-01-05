Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Participants Can Take 50% Off 1-Day Blizzard Beach Tickets

Runners looking to chill out during the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend can save 50% on tickets to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Marathon takes place this weekend, and runners looking to relax after their 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon or Full Marathon can do so at Blizzard Beach.
- WDW Marathon Weekend runners and up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off a 1-Day Water Park Ticket, good for use between January 3rd–10th.
- Tickets can be purchased with your race bib at the ESPN Wide World of Sports during Expo Hours or at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.
- The 30th Anniversary Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place this weekend, going through Sunday, January 8th.
- Check out some of the retro 90’s merchandise available to runners this weekend.
- We’ve known what they look like for a while, but that doesn’t stop the retro 90’s WDW Marathon medals from being awesome!
- Earlier this week, runDisney set the dates for their 2023-24 events, including the return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend.
