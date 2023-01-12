New Trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” to Debut During ESPN’s Super Wild Card Game on January 16th

A brand-new trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian is set to air during ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game on January 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

  • ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Monday, January 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET.
  • At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of The Mandalorian, streaming March 1st, only on Disney+.
  • Back at the D23 Expo in September, the first teaser trailer for the new season was revealed.

  • Chasing Waves, a new eight-part docuseries all about Japanese surf culture, is now streaming on Disney+.
  • After originally airing on National Geographic on Christmas Eve, the new special, Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, is making its way to Disney+ in March.
  • The next season of Doctor Who has some new casting additions, with Jemma Redgrave is set to return as fan-favorite character Kate Stewart, while Aneurin Barnard joins as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam.
