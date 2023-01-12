New Trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” to Debut During ESPN’s Super Wild Card Game on January 16th

A brand-new trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian is set to air during ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game on January 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air across ESPN, ABC

At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of The Mandalorian , streaming March 1st, only on Disney+

