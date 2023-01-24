Disney to Livestream Disney100 Kick-Off This Friday at the Disneyland Resort

Disney100 will officially kick off this Friday, January 27th, at the Disneyland Resort. To celebrate, Disney Parks will be live streaming from the new offerings on Friday.

What’s Happening:

  • To commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime milestone being celebrated at the Disneyland Resort all year long, you can join in the festivities from wherever you are, as Disney live streams special performances, behind-the-scenes looks at the new entertainment, fun Disney trivia, and more!
  • The live stream will be hosted on the Disney Parks Blog on Friday, January 27th, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.
  • It will include an insider’s look at the all-new nighttime spectaculars World of Color – ONE and Wondrous Journeys, the new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an exciting new exhibit, sparkling décor, and more!
  • You can also tune in from @DisneyParks on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
  • We here at Laughing Place will also be live at the Disneyland Resort on Friday with top-to-bottom coverage of all the new offerings.

