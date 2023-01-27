Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Attraction Poster Added to Disneyland Entrance Tunnels

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway celebrates its grand opening today at Disneyland, a new attraction poster has been added to the entrance tunnels.

What’s Happening:

  • We’ve definitely seen the artwork used in the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction poster before, but it now features an added Mickey’s Toontown logo.
  • The poster sits alongside ones for Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and Snow White's Enchanted Wish.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning