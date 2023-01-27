Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Attraction Poster Added to Disneyland Entrance Tunnels

As Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway celebrates its grand opening today at Disneyland, a new attraction poster has been added to the entrance tunnels.
- We’ve definitely seen the artwork used in the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction poster before, but it now features an added Mickey’s Toontown logo.
- The poster sits alongside ones for Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and Snow White's Enchanted Wish.
- Somewhat shockingly, the poster for Tarzan’s Treehouse remains, despite that attraction being reimagined into the Adventureland Treehouse.
- The debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland coincides with the kick-off to the park’s Disney100 celebration.
- Last night, ahead of today’s official premiere, Cast and invited media guests were able to preview the new nighttime spectacular Wondrous Journeys.
- Similarly, one night beforehand, a preview of World of Color ONE was also held.
- Elsewhere, Sleeping Beauty Castle and the rest of the resort have been decked out in purple and platinum for the celebration.
- Finally, for much more from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway including ride video, a queue tour, and more, you can check out our attraction tag.
