Video: The Disneyland Band Perform “It’s Wondrous” and a Disney100 Medley

As the Disney100 Celebration kicks off at the Disneyland Resort, the world famous Disneyland Band has added some new pieces to their repertoire, including a Disney100 medley and “It’s Wondrous” from Wondrous Journeys.

In our video captured today at Disneyland in Town Square, you’ll first hear the theme song of the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks show, “It’s Wondrous”

Then, we have the Disney100 medley, which features music from all throughout Disney’s 100 years of existence, including: “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio “Heigh Ho” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” from Cinderella “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat” from The Aristocats “Why Should I Worry” from Oliver and Company “Zero to Hero” from Hercules “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan “Reflection” from Mulan “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog “Logo Te Pate” from Moana “The Avengers” Theme



