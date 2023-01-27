Video: The Disneyland Band Perform “It’s Wondrous” and a Disney100 Medley

As the Disney100 Celebration kicks off at the Disneyland Resort, the world famous Disneyland Band has added some new pieces to their repertoire, including a Disney100 medley and “It’s Wondrous” from Wondrous Journeys.

What’s Happening:

  • In our video captured today at Disneyland in Town Square, you’ll first hear the theme song of the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks show, “It’s Wondrous”
  • Then, we have the Disney100 medley, which features music from all throughout Disney’s 100 years of existence, including:
    • “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio
    • “Heigh Ho” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
    • “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” from Cinderella
    • “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp
    • “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins 
    • “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins
    • “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat” from The Aristocats
    • “Why Should I Worry” from Oliver and Company
    • “Zero to Hero” from Hercules
    • “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan
    • “Reflection” from Mulan
    • “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog
    • “Logo Te Pate” from Moana
    • “The Avengers” Theme

